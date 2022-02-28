World Fireworks Championship back with a bang on Blackpool Promenade

The best firework makers from three different countries will demonstrated their stuning displays over alternate Saturdays on September 17, October 1 and October 15 on the beach in front of Blackpool Tower.

Coun Lynn Williams, leader of Blackpool Council, said: “These are free family events that are hugely popular with residents and visitors alike.

“Moving the displays from Fridays to Saturdays proved hugely successful last year, giving people more time to come into the centre of Blackpool during the daytime and enjoy some of the many other attractions on offer before watching the firework displays.

Picture by Gregg Wolstenholme

“It’s a winning formula and we can’t wait to bring the sheer spectacle of the World Fireworks Championship Blackpool to the seafront this coming autumn.”

The three displays form an integral part of Blackpool’s major events programme, which this year will see the return of the two-day Air Show on August 13 and 14, Ride The Lights on August 30, the Illuminations Switch-On concert on September 2, and Lightpool Festival from October 14 to 29.

VisitBlackpool has already announced an extended Illuminations season running from Seprember 2 to January 2, 2023.