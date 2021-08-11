Winter Pride event announced for Blackpool stage after two years of virtual celebrations

Pictured are Thomas Brooks and Antony Platt at a previous Blackpool Pride event at the Winter Gardens

Since 2020, Blackpool' s Pride festival has been limited by the effects of Covid-19, as celebrations were broadcast online to maintain government rules forbidding large public gatherings.

Winter Pride, which will take place at the Winter Gardens on November 6, will see a variety of cabaret-style acts return to the stage to perform in front of a live audience once more.

Pride chairman Paul Dewick Day said: "We wanted it to be totally different to our normal summer Pride, so while we will have all the usual singing acts, it's going to be very much with a twist.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"We can't wait for everybody to see what we have got planned. It's totally different and not what people will be expecting. We have all had a difficult year, so this will be a bit of a party and I'm sure people are going to absolutely love it."

Winter Pride plans to be a family-friendly event during the day, with a 'youth pride' room giving support and advice to under-18s. The evening show will be an adults-only Pride ball, with dinner and burlesque comedy acts.

Ticket prices will soon be announced, and are expected to go on sale next week. Those purchasing an evening ticket will automatically gain entrance to the day event, and day-only tickets at a reduced cost will also be available.

Paul said: "In what has been a turbulent 18 months for everyone, we couldn’t let the year go out without a bang! The committee are working incredibly hard to ensure the event is going to be one that you will never forget."