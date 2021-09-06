Wigan band The Lathums announce special show at Blackpool's Empress Ballroom

The Lathums will perform a special one off show in Blackpool

The four-piece will perform at the iconic location on Saturday April 9, with Liverpool’s Jamie Webster providing support.

During lockdown they streamed a show from Blackpool Tower to 4,000 viewers, but fans will be able to enjoy the moment in person for the Empress Ballroom show.

Tickets for the one-off event are available to purchase from Friday September 10 on Gigs and Tours.

This announcement comes just days after they performed to a full tent at Neighbourhood Weekender, as their stock continues to grow.

The band have also recently released tickets for a hometown show to celebrate the release of their debut album.

How Beautiful Life Can Be is out on September 24, with the four-piece performing at The Monaco, in Hindley, on the same day.

This show will be a more intimate affair ahead of their big UK tour, which includes dates at Manchester O2 Victoria Warehouse and O2 Academy Sheffield.

The Wigan band performed in front of a packed tent at Neighbourhood Weekender

Fellow Wigan bands The Stanleys and Flechettes will also be joining them along the way as support acts.

The Lathums most recent single, I’ll Get By, was released in August, with the music video showing them travelling from Wigan to Blackpool, meeting a range on their journey.

This song will help to make up their first LP, with The Great Escape, I See Your Ghost and Oh My Love also among the tracklist.