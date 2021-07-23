The events, broadcast live on BBC One and made by BBC Studios Entertainment Productions, are two of the biggest nights in the BBC’s calendar, bringing viewers jam-packed evenings of entertainment with exciting line-ups of familiar faces coming together to help raise money for BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day.

BBC Children in Need is the BBC’s UK corporate charity that exists to change the lives of children and young people across the UK and Comic Relief is a major UK charity with a vision of a just world, free from poverty, with both of these charity appeals culminating in a live TV broadcast on BBC One.

The move of these major shows to Salford will is part of the BBC’s commitment to the nations and regions, as outlined in the proposals set out by the Director General in the BBC’s blueprint for the future.

BBC Comic Relief is heading for Salford

Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day broadcast will also come from Salford where the Sport Relief show has broadcast from for several years.

Salford is already home to some of the biggest and best known programmes on the BBC including A Question of Sport, Dragons’ Den, Football Focus, Match of the Day, University Challenge, BBC Breakfast, North West Tonight, BBC Radio Manchester and Blue Peter, with BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief’s Red Nose Day now also making Salford their new permanent production base and broadcast location.

Rachel Ashdown, Commissioning Editor at the BBC says: “This exciting move marks the beginning of a new chapter for these cherished TV landmarks. Plans are already underway for November’s BBC Children in Need Night of TV which will bring the usual array of stars and surprises from it’s new home as people come together for Children In Need.”

BBC Children in Need and Comic Relief will be broadcast from Salford

Suzy Lamb, Managing Director BBC Studios Entertainment says: “The fantastic production expertise we have in the North is second to none and it’s exciting to think we’re going to grow this skillset by making Greater Manchester the home of these two incredibly important titles. The team there cannot wait to get going and plan for what I know will be two truly memorable nights every year.”

Simon Antrobus, Chief Executive BBC Children in Need says: “We are hugely excited to be bringing the BBC Children in Need Appeal show to Pudsey HQ in Media City, Salford. The past year has left lasting effects on the lives of children and young people facing disadvantage and the 2021 Appeal show will be a chance for us to come together as a nation and demonstrate that we will always be here for the children and young people across the UK that need us most. There will be much laughter, joy and entertainment, but above all, there will an abundance of kindness and hope.”

Samir Patel, Chief Executive of Comic Relief added: “We can’t wait to film from Salford next March. The support we get from the public all around the country but particularly in the North is simply outstanding. To get back in a live studio with a full crew and studio audience at our new ‘home’ will be a treat - roll on next March!”

More exciting details about this year’s BBC Children in Need campaign will be announced in due course, with the next night of TV taking place on Friday 19 November 2021.