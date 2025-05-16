90s pop sensation Whigfield will headline Flakefleet Primary School’s very own ‘Glastonbury’ next month.

The Fleetwood school famed for reaching the final of Britain’s Got Talent will stage its second annual Flakefest music festival on Friday, June 27.

And 90s pop star Whigfield, famous for the 1995 dance hit ‘Saturday Night’, has been revealed as FlakeFest’s 2025 headliner.

The 55-year-old Danish star, whose real name is Sannie Carlson, continues to perform across Europe and has thousands of followers on her social media.

Making the announcement on Facebook, the school said: “It's official - WHIGFIELD is HEADLINING FlakeFest 2025 on Friday 27th June!

“Get ready for the BIGGEST FLASH MOB our town has EVER seen!

“We’re bringing the legendary “Saturday Night” to life – and we want EVERYONE dancing!

“Start learning those iconic dance moves and spread the word - this is one is going to be epic!”

Last year, the school enjoyed huge support with FlakeFest 2024, an event for the community with live music, stalls and fun activities.

That event included ex-EastEnders star Shaun Williamson, popular for his role as Barry Evans in the soap, leaing a ‘Barrioke Karaoke’ session duing the festival, and a performance by the Cheeky Girls and plenty of local talent on the stage.

Now they are staging it again for 2025, on Friday, June 27, but plan to make it bigger and better. So far, more than £7,000 has been raised from an ongoing crowdfunding appeal.

Headteacher Dave McPartlin, who led the BGT entry six years ago, said of the plans: “Summer across the UK is filled with festivals.

“We want to create our very own Glastonbury , Leeds and Reading albeit without the tents and clean up operation after it's finished!

“In 2024 , the community of Fleetwood came together to put on one of the biggest community festivals it has seen and we want to do it bigger and better in 2025.

Flakefkeet Primary School's 'FlakeFest 2024' proved a great success | Third party

“Celeb and local bands will come together to rub shoulders with the folks of Fleetwood and surrounding towns to create a night to remember.

“The impact from 2024 was amazing ; It generated revenue for local small businesses , created over 520 hours of volunteering time from the local community and had a positive impact on green spaces in the town in the run up to the festival.

“The buzz from the festival goers was incredible and what we achieved from a non alcoholic event is something to remember. Fingers crossed we can pull it off in 2025.”

More details on this year’s lineup is expected to be revealed soon.