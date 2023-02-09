Where to go and what's happening in Blackpool as venues and attractions light up red this Valentine's Day

Whether you're a young couple or young at heart, there's plenty to see and do to make Valentine's a special day to remember. It could be a stroll hand-in-hand along the beach, afternoon tea in the magnificent Tower Ballroom, a date night in one of the resorts many restaurants or cocktails in a seafront bar with the sun setting over the Irish Sea.

To mark the occasion, some of the key venues and attractions will be illuminated in red on Tuesday February 14 including the iconic Blackpool Tower, the Big Wheel on Central Pier, the dome of the Winter Gardens, the promenade-fronted Hampton By Hilton hotel and the Blackpool Illuminations arches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Blackpool has a plethora of secret gems and small independent dining spots to suit all tastes and pockets. You could try a delicious homemade pizza from Stefani’s in Cedar Square, share a gigantic 18-inch pizza at Dirty Blondes, treat yourself to a juicy steak at Bank Bar and Grill; enjoy Chinese at the multi-award winning Mandarin on Birley Street; experience the town's smallest wine bar with a mouth-watering charcuterie board at Nook on Cheapside or, for a licence to thrill, sip a cocktail in the sophisticated Spyglass Bar on Central Promenade.

The Blackpool Tower turns red

Most Popular

If you prefer a wine and fine dining experience, try the classic White Tower Restaurant at Blackpool Pleasure Beach, head to The Upper Deck Bar and Grill in Grosvenor Casino or try The Beach House, offering great food and Instagrammable sea views.

The Comedy Station is Blackpool’s longest running comedy club, and it remains one of the most popular in town. Compered by Ryan Gleeson, an evening at this show includes brilliant performances from three comedians, from up-and-coming performers to seasoned stars

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Glamorous and glitzy, Funny Girls is the epitome of Las Vegas meets Blackpool. The extravagant burlesque drag show has been delighting residents and visitors for nearly 30 years and they're not showing any signs of slowing down.

Or head to VIVA for a sensational evening with the music of ABBA on Friday February 17. A spectacular party show celebration of the songs of Europe’s original pop four-piece featuring the resident Viva cast.

Winter Gardens Dome

If you’re looking for a tranquil escape and time to just be together, Blackpool has the answer. Three times voted England’s favourite, Stanley Park is perfect for a romantic picnic or leisurely walk, with lush flora and fauna, ornamental gardens and a picturesque lake. Even if it’s a bit chilly, be sure to bring along a flask to share or make a pit-stop at the wonderfully welcoming Art Deco cafe, overlooking the ornamental Italian Gardens.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And last, but never least, Blackpool has six miles of sandy beach, a wonderful promenade, and fabulous views across the Irish Sea. Walk arm-in-arm with that special someone, catching up, reminiscing and enjoying the unique public art of the Great Promenade Art Show including the dazzling Mirror Ball, or taking that ultimate Valentine selfie in front of The Blackpool Tower, where the structure and the illuminated heart will be lit red for the occasion.

For more ideas in the resort www.visitblackpool.com.

The Hampton goes red