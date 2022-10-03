The critically acclaimed musical which smashed records in Blackpool this summer with 18,000 people watching the show in just a five-day run, has confirmed the Tudor Queens and Pop Princesses will return to the Winter Gardens in 2023.

The high energy story tells the stories of each of Henry VIII’s six wives, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a packed celebration of 21st century girl power.

Written by Toby Marlow and Lucy Moss, the smash-hit show has toured the UK and stopped off in Blackpool’s Opera House in August, one of the UK's largest theatres, playing to its biggest single audience in the Saturday matinee.

The cast of Six the musical in Blackpool 2022. From left to right_ Casey Al-Shaqsy, Jennifer Caldwell, Leesa Tulley, Jessica Niles, Chlöe Hart, Alana Robinson

Michael Williams, Managing Director of the Winter Gardens said: “As a venue we have only been established again on the touring circuit since 2018/19. Our shows and audiences have grown year on year and 2022 has been the most successful to date so far.

“Six brought the house down with its high energy, fast pace and memorable anthems, it also broke the £500,000 barrier for a single week’s performances over a five-day period. We can’t wait to welcome back the show’s producers and cast in summer 2023.”

Tickets are now on sale for the return of Six at Blackpool Opera House from Tuesday 11 July to Saturday July 15, 2023To book tickets visit www.blackpoolwintergardens.co.uk