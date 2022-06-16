The service at Fylde Memorial Arboretum for Armed Forces Week 2021

What's on in Blackpool this Armed Forces Week?

Each year, Armed Forces Week gives the people of Blackpool and the Fylde coast the chance to honour their local heroes.

By Wes Holmes
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 3:45 pm

Serving military personnel, veterans and cadets take centre-stage in this six-day celebration, which takes place between June 20 and 26. See what Blackpool Council has planned here.

1. Monday, June 20 - Flag raising ceremony

Armed Forces Week officially begins on Monday with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the historic Grade II-listed Town Hall in Talbot Square at 10.30am.

2. Wednesday, June 22 - Marton Institute

A celebration of Britain's armed forces will take place at the Marton Institute, Oxford Square, from 6pm until 11.30pm. Live entertainment, music, bingo, a raffle, and a hot pot supper will all be provided at this free-to-attend event.

3. Thursday, June 23 - Coral Island

Veterans and serving members of the armed forces are invited to Coral Island’s family bar, The Buccaneer, for a two-course carvery meal and complimentary drink between 3pm and 6.30pm. Spaces are limited, so people who want to attend the event are asked to pay a fully-refundable deposit of £5 to book a place, by calling 01253 922182. Members of local community groups are also welcome, including children’s organisations such as the Scouts, Cubs, Sea Cadets, and Brownies. Each child will receive £3 worth of 2p coins for the penny-pushers, a VIP card, and a voucher for a kids meal and drink from Peggy’s Snack Bar from 5pm onwards. To register a children’s organisation, email [email protected]

4. Friday, June 24 - Fylde Memorial Arboretum

A service of dedication will be led by the the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee at the arboretum, on Millennium Grove, Moor Park Avenue, from 11am until 12.30pm. Founded by D-Day veteran Don Aiken, the Fylde Memorial Arboretum stands as an area of remembrance that provides the service associations, and the people of Blackpool and the Fylde, a place of peace and beauty in which to remember their fallen comrades and loved ones.

