3. Thursday, June 23 - Coral Island

Veterans and serving members of the armed forces are invited to Coral Island’s family bar, The Buccaneer, for a two-course carvery meal and complimentary drink between 3pm and 6.30pm. Spaces are limited, so people who want to attend the event are asked to pay a fully-refundable deposit of £5 to book a place, by calling 01253 922182. Members of local community groups are also welcome, including children’s organisations such as the Scouts, Cubs, Sea Cadets, and Brownies. Each child will receive £3 worth of 2p coins for the penny-pushers, a VIP card, and a voucher for a kids meal and drink from Peggy’s Snack Bar from 5pm onwards. To register a children’s organisation, email [email protected]

Photo: Daniel Martino