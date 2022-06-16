Serving military personnel, veterans and cadets take centre-stage in this six-day celebration, which takes place between June 20 and 26. See what Blackpool Council has planned here.
1. Monday, June 20 - Flag raising ceremony
Armed Forces Week officially begins on Monday with the raising of the Armed Forces Day Flag above the historic Grade II-listed Town Hall in Talbot Square at 10.30am.
Photo: Daniel Martino
2. Wednesday, June 22 - Marton Institute
A celebration of Britain's armed forces will take place at the Marton Institute, Oxford Square, from 6pm until 11.30pm. Live entertainment, music, bingo, a raffle, and a hot pot supper will all be provided at this free-to-attend event.
Photo: Martin Bostock
3. Thursday, June 23 - Coral Island
Veterans and serving members of the armed forces are invited to Coral Island’s family bar, The Buccaneer, for a two-course carvery meal and complimentary drink between 3pm and 6.30pm. Spaces are limited, so people who want to attend the event are asked to pay a fully-refundable deposit of £5 to book a place, by calling 01253 922182. Members of local community groups are also welcome, including children’s organisations such as the Scouts, Cubs, Sea Cadets, and Brownies. Each child will receive £3 worth of 2p coins for the penny-pushers, a VIP card, and a voucher for a kids meal and drink from Peggy’s Snack Bar from 5pm onwards. To register a children’s organisation, email [email protected]
Photo: Daniel Martino
4. Friday, June 24 - Fylde Memorial Arboretum
A service of dedication will be led by the the Fylde Ex-Service Liaison Committee at the arboretum, on Millennium Grove, Moor Park Avenue, from 11am until 12.30pm.
Founded by D-Day veteran Don Aiken, the Fylde Memorial Arboretum stands as an area of remembrance that provides the service associations, and the people of Blackpool and the Fylde, a place of peace and beauty in which to remember their fallen comrades and loved ones.
Photo: Daniel Martino