Watch: The Lathums busking session doesn't go to plan in a time before they were a huge band
Wigan band The Lathums secured their second Official Number 1 album last week with From Nothing to a Little Bit More.
By Iain Lynn
Published 14th Mar 2023, 12:59 GMT- 1 min read
But they weren’t always the smash-hit four-piece they are today.
Back in June 2021, they took to the streets of their home town for an impromptu performance.
But technical difficulties meant frontman Alex Moore ended up serenading the crowd with his acoustic guitar.
But, as you can see from our video above, they didn’t seem to mind as the outdoor gig quickly attracted a large audience.