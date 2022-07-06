Watch: Harley-Davidson convoy as Bat Out of Hell roars into Blackpool

The show is running at the Winter Gardens every day this week until Saturday, July 9.

Lead cast members from the musical and around 20 motorcyclists arrived in convoy into St John’s Square on Tuesday evening.

Ian Fyfe, director of Red Rose Chapter Harley Owners Group in Lancashire, who was part of the convoy, said: “We’re here to support Bat Out of Hell.

Martha Kirby (Raven) and Glenn Adamson (Strat) on a Harley-Davidson ouside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the launch of the Bat Out Of Hell Musical. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"The Harley Group is made up of over 20 chapters in the UK with two million people worldwide.

"It’s such a friendly environment.

"It’s a great show; definitely worth coming down. I know some people here have seen it 35 times!”

Steve Spenner, director of The Mancunian Chapter, said: “It’s a great event, it’s absolutely brilliant.

Bikers on Harley-Davidsons ride ouside the Winter Gardens in Blackpool for the launch of the Bat Out Of Hell Musical. Photo: Kelvin Stuttard

"It gets better every time you see it. If you haven’t seen it, get yourself down here.

"I brought 16 Harley-Davidsons up from Manchester. It’s a beautiful sunny day in Blackpool – no better than being by the seaside on a nice, warm day!”

Thundering through powerhouse hits including I’d Do Anything For Love (But I Won’t Do That), Paradise By The Dashboard Light, Dead Ringer For Love, Two Out Of Three Ain’t Bad, and Bat Out of Hell, the award-winning musical brings to life the legendary anthems of Jim Steinman and Meat Loaf.

For Bat Out of Hell show times and to book tickets, visit https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/bat-out-of-hell/