Two great showmen country musician Daniel O'Donnell and illusionist Derren Brown to perform at Blackpool Opera House in October

Daniel O'Donnell comes to Blackpool next month

Donegal-based entertainer and crooner Daniel O’Donnell MBE returns to the Opera House on October 12 for the rescheduled dates of his UK tour following the release of his latest studio album ‘Daniel.’

But fans can expect to hear all his favourite songs from a career spanning more than three decades.

The 59-year-old said: “There are so many songs that have got us this far. There is an amount of songs people expect to hear and that’s what we try to do; pick out the songs that have got us to where we are, with a few new ones I’ll be adding from the recent album.

Derren Brown's Showman tour comes to the Opera House for two nights from October 1.

“It’s a mixture, always. The songs Stand Beside Me, I Just Want To Dance With You, Our House Is A Home, I Need You... All these songs I sing at every show and never take them out or tire of them.

“I do love Blackpool as a place for performing. I’ve been coming for many, many years. It has a very special charm about it and the theatres are just fabulous. The Opera House has such a lovely atmosphere and has such history with it.”

Illusionist Derren Brown is also back with ‘Showman’ and has two nights in the resort on October 1 and 2.