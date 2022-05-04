Trixie Mattel's long awaited 'Grown Up' show in Blackpool brought a night to remember

Trixie on stage with two of her fans

Trixie, 32, is currently touring the UK as part of her ‘Grown Up’ tour, and stopped of at the Blackpool Opera House, almost two years after the original show was supposed to take place. But for the fans in attendance who had waited all that time, their anticipation finally paid off.

To begin the show, Trixie showed a 20 minute preview of her upcoming Discovery+ show, Trixie Motel, a restoration show in which Trixie and her partner, David Silver, buy a run down motel in Florida for $1.9 million and convert it into their own image for $500,000. In the preview, it showed the beginning of the restoration, what ideas Trixie had for the space and included a special cameo from Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star, Lisa Vanderpump.

After the preview ended, there was a brief intermission before the main event, which started out with Trixie in a short video sketch with her partner in crime and fellow Drag Race Alumni, Katya Zamolodchikova, discussing Trixie’s sexual health now that she is ‘Grown Up.’ This sketch had the whole crowd in stitches, which is not a surprise considering these two queens have had a comedy show together for years and just finished up touring the USA together.

Trixie during one of her musical performances

After this, Trixie came out to a massive ovation from her adoring fans, performing some of her best hits like We Got The Look, Malibu and her most recent hit, C’mon Loretta. In a previous interview with the Gazette, Trixie had stated, “I love performing in the UK. They are very studied fans, so they like my comedy because they watch all my shows. And in the UK they know a lot of my music, they come ready to hear music.” And this rang true at this show, as she had the fans singing along to every word and enjoying the wonderful visual comedy of Trixie trying to get her guitar over her wig. My highlight of the musical performances was hearing her cover of Lana Del Rey’s Video Games, not a song I had previously enjoyed. But with Trixie’s country, upbeat version, I felt this song was uplifted and more enjoyable than the original.

As for the comedy, Trixie did not hold back when it came to her dark sense of humour. She would not hold back when it came to roasting her fans either, as she knew that because they came to a Trixie Mattel show, they knew what kind of comedy they were in for. In one instance, when talking about her fans, especially ones who say that they got through cancer because of Trixie, she said, “I am pretty sure chemotherapy helps more.” Her style of comedy may not be for every one, but for those in attendance who came to see her, they knew this is the Trixie they came for.

Overall, I do think that Trixie’s Mattel’s Grown Up tour was a great experience for everyone to come along and watch. Whether you are a fan of Drag Race or you want a night of pure comedy, Trixie has Got The Look and jokes for you.