Though these artists may no longer be with us, their music continues to resonate across generations, keeping their legacies alive.
Their past discographies remain a powerful connection to their artistry, ensuring their influence endures to later generations of music listeners.
Even in the streaming era, many of these musicians remain among the highest-earning artists, with their work continuing to reach millions worldwide.
So, in 2025, which late musicians and their albums are earning the most?
1. Pop Smoke - Shoot for the Stars, Aim for the Moon
With a staggering 8.51 billion streams and £29.29m in earnings, Pop Smoke’s legacy continues to soar in 2025, solidifying his place in hip-hop history. | Getty Images
2. Juice WRLD - Legends Never Die
Juice WRLD’s Legends Never Die hits 6.79 billion streams and £23.37m in earnings, proving his music’s timeless appeal even after his passing. | Getty Images
3. Lil Peep - Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2
Lil Peep’s Come Over When You’re Sober, Pt. 2 is still resonating with fans, racking up 2.96 billion streams and £10.18m in earnings, keeping his emotional, genre-blending sound alive.
| Getty Images
4. Notorious B.I.G - Life After Death
Life After Death is an undisputed classic, with 2.82 billion streams and £9.69m in earnings in 2025, continuing Biggie's influence on hip-hop culture and beyond. | Getty Images
5. Mac Miller - Circles
Mac Miller’s posthumous album Circles has earned 1.98 billion streams and £6.81m, a heartfelt tribute to his creativity and the legacy he left behind. | Getty Images
6. XXXtentacion - Skins
With 1.80 billion streams and £6.18m in earnings, XXXtentacion’s Skins remains a powerful force in the music world, still captivating fans with its raw emotion. | Vevo
