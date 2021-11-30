Top comic Tim Vine brings his Plastic Elvis tour to Blackpool

Tim Vine as Plastic Elvis sees the comedian backed by an amazing five-piece, The High Noon Band, as Plastic Elvis, belting out some of the King’s greatest hits.

With special guests John Archer as Big Buddy Holly, and songwriting legend David Martin (who wrote four songs for the real Elvis). Tim says: “This isn’t a stand up show, but a concert dedicated to my favourite performer.

“When I was eleven years old, I would stand in front of my bedroom mirror and mime to the whole of 1972’s Elvis: As Recorded at Madison Square Garden album. This is a tribute act that is forty years in the making. Well, the waiting is over. It’s time to go public.”

Tim Vine takes to the Blackpool stage in his nationwide show Tim Vine as Plastic Elvis

Tim Vine is a comedian who has performed numerous sell-out shows in the UK and beyond. His six stand-up DVDs include the latest tour Sunset Milk Idiot, which came out at Christmas 2018.

His vast wealth of material has been preserved in books such as The Biggest Ever Tim Vine Joke Book and The Tim Vine Bumper Book of Silliness. He has also won Best Joke at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe, twice.

Recently, he has been seen on BBC1 in Tim Vine Travels Through Time, on ITV hosting the quiz Football Genius, and on Dave in Taskmaster. He hosts the Tim Vine Chat Show on BBC Radio 4, interviewing members of the audience and continuing to prove that not everyone has a story. His YouTube channel, Tim Vine Televisual (TVTV), regularly serves up nonsense.