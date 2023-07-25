There was a time when a quick builder's brew and a sausage sarnie cut the mustard, nowadays however, our palates have become more selective.
Whether it's eggs benedict, potato and chorizo hash or even a tower of pancakes you’re after, Post readers have compiled a list of the best places in Preston to venture to for a brunch fix.
Take a look at 9 of the best.
Fancy a pancake stack? Check out one of the top 9 places for brunch in Preston as voted by our readers Photo: Google
2. Rise
15 Miller Arcade, Preston PR1 2QY Photo: Google
3. Cafune South American Cafe
35 Market Street, Preston, PR1 2AR Photo: Google
4. Holy Grounds - Coffee and Doughnuts
13 Ribblesdale Place, Preston, PR1 3NA Photo: Google
5. The Ginger Bistro
333 Garstang Road, Fulwood, Preston, PR2 9UP Photo: Google
6. Ravenous
12 Cannon Street, Preston, PR1 3NR Photo: Ravenous
7. Bread and Butter
10 Liverpool Road, Penwortham, Preston, PR1 0AD Photo: Google
8. Cuerden View Cafe
Berkeley Drive, Bamber Bridge, Preston, PR5 6BY Photo: Google