Tickets available for Lytham St Annes Classical Association's lecture with Professor Michael Scott
After Covid-19 forced Lytham St Annes Classical Association to transfer their annual Presidential Lecture online last year, they are delighted to finally be welcoming back their president, academic, author and TV presenter Professor Michael Scott.
He will be presenting his lecture on the island of Delos at Lowther Pavilion tomorrow at 7pm (doors open 6.15pm).
Professor Scott said “I am delighted to be returning to Lytham to give visitors and members of the Association an insight into the fascinating island of Delos, one of the most important
mythological, historical, and archaeological sites both of the Ancient World and in Greece today.
“I am also thrilled to be joining a hundred of our members at Ego for the Presidential Dinner afterwards to celebrate the return to live lectures for the Association this year.”
Katrina Kelly, chairwoman of the LSA Classical Association, said: “Members love seeing our president and getting fascinating insights into the Ancient World.
“We are thrilled that Professor Scott will be performing at Lowther and hosting his Presidential Dinner once again after it had to be cancelled last year.
“Please contact us at [email protected] to book your £5 ticket or come early on the night if you want to guarantee a good seat at his lecture at Lowther Pavilion on January 13.”