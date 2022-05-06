This MTV presenter is returning to host 2022 Blackpool Illuminations switch-on

Becca, who hosts numerous shows across MTV, was the presenter for last year’s show, which was streamed to a worldwide audience.

This year’s event on Friday September 2 will be staged in association with MTV and will feature live music performances in the iconic ballroom with an audience made up of more than 2,000 winners of a free-to-enter ballot. It will trigger four months of Illuminations in the resort.

The concert and Switch-On moment will once again be live streamed across MTV and VisitBlackpool channels, and event organisers are also exploring the possibility of streaming the event to an outdoor audience on the Tower Festival Headland.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

MTV star Becca Dudley will host this year's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-ON

Becca joined MTV in 2012 and quickly rose through the ranks to become the lead presenter. She has interviewed some of the world’s biggest music artists and celebrities including Pharrell Williams, Cameron Diaz, Bebe Rexha and Stormzy.

She has co-presented the prestigious European Music Awards Red Carpet show for MTV International since 2016.

As a radio DJ she hosts her own playlist slots as well as covering for some of their daily shows. She also performs live DJ sets at major venues and festivals across the world.

A VisitBlackpool spokesperson said: “We are thrilled to be able to welcome back Becca Dudley. She is the face of MTV and we love the energy that she brings to Switch-On night.”The annual Blackpool Illuminations Switch-On event, one of the biggest in Blackpool’s calendar, moved indoors during 2020 and 2021 due to pandemic restrictions, but has proved so successful that it is being repeated for a third successive year – although this time with a full-capacity audience in the ballroom.Last year’s Switch-On celebration saw Shirley Ballas, head judge of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, pull the famous switch, watched by a worldwide audience with more than 160,000 views from as far afield as Australia, Canada and the United States.

MTV star Becca Dudley will host this year's Blackpool Illuminations Switch-ON