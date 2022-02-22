Preston' s specialist record store are hosting some mouth-watering gigs this March and April.

All these events have a limited capacity, and are expected to sell out quickly.

Here's who and when, and how to get to see them up close and personal.

The Boo Radleys, The Mysterines and Ricky Warwick are all appearing in Preston this spring

Tuesday 15th March 2022 - The Mysterines

In celebration of their debut album ‘Reeling’ The Mysterines will be performing in Blitz, Preston on Tuesday 15th March.

This is an age 14+ event.

One album + ticket bundle gets one ticket for the gig. Two album + ticket bundles gets two tickets etc.

Doors - 6pm

Saturday 16th April 2022 - The Boo Radleys instore gig at Action Records, Preston

The Boo Radleys return to Preston for a performance and signing at Action Records on Saturday 16th April to celebrate the release of their new album ‘Keep On With Falling’.

Their first new album in over 20 years, some Preston folk might remember them headlining the Saturday Heineken Music Festival in Avenham Park in 1994, supported by none other than Oasis.

You can get guaranteed entry to this event by purchasing any format of the album on the Action Records website.

Doors open at 6pm with the performance due to start at 6.30pm

Saturday 5th March 2022 - Ricky Warwick instore gig at Action Records, Preston

Action Records will present a performance and signing from Ricky Warwick on Saturday 5th March in support of his solo album ‘When Life Was Hard & Fast’.

The Northern Irish musician and songwriter, and the lead singer with Black Star Riders and Thin Lizzy, is back with a seventh solo album.

Doors - 1pm

More information, ticket details, and how to buy these new albums can be found here.