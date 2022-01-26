These are the Lancashire venues taking part in Independent Venue Week and the artists and bands performing

independent Venue week will take place across the UK from Monday, January 31, to Sunday, February 6 featuring a host of brilliant grassroots artists and bands.

Independent Venue Week kicks off on January 31

The annual week showcases hundreds of independent venues and their communities, across the UK. The initiative provides a huge spotlight on the grassroots ecosystem within the live music sector, which has experienced the toughest 18 months in its history.

The Director of Music at Arts Council England, Dr Claire Mera-Nelson, said: “As we move beyond lockdown and into a recovery phase, the importance of independent, grassroots music venues to the local and artistic communities they serve is greater than ever. Independent Venue Week is a vital ingredient in the success of our grassroots live music sector, showcasing our brilliant independent venues and artists across the country each year. Thanks to National Lottery funding and the players that make it possible, we’re delighted to be able to support Independent Venue Week and the grassroots venues and artists it supports.”

Visit independentvenueweek.com for more details.

Here are the Lancashire venues taking part and the artists and bands performing:

PRESTON

The Ferrett - Fylde Road, Preston

Thursday, Feb 3 - The C33s

Saturday, Feb 5 - Ian McNabb

Sunday, Feb 6 - John Bramwell (I am Kloot)

Ticket details here.

BLACKPOOL

Bootleg social - Topping St, Blackpool

Monday, Jan 31 - CLT DRP

Wednesday, Feb 2 - False Advertising, The C33s

Sunday, Feb 6 - The Ks

Ticket details here.

Waterloo Music Bar - Waterloo Road, Blackpool

Friday, Feb 4 - Scarlet Rebels

Ticket details here.

LANCASTER

Kanteena - Brewery Lane, Lancaster

Friday, Feb 4 - By The Sea, Ivan Campo, The Fourth Colour

Saturday, Feb 5 - Independent Venue Week all dayer

Sunday, Feb 6 - Run Logan Run, Archipelago

Ticket details here.

Lancaster Library - Library Avenue, Lancaster

Sunday, Feb 6 - Bess Atwell

Ticket details here.

The Pub - China Street, Lancaster

Performance details here.

MORECAMBE

More Music - Devonshire Road, West End, Morecambe

Saturday, Feb 5 - Hyms for Robots all day event featuring Paddy Steer

Ticket details here.

