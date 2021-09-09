Therapy and laughter in equal measure as Kerry descends on Lancashire

Kerry Godliman

She is back on tour after a ‘break’ (otherwise known as ‘lockdown’) and will be appearing at the Library Theatre in Darwen on Saturday October 9.

Between a needy cat, a constantly disappointing campervan, ever-raging feelings of mum guilt and bewilderment at the phasing-out of thimbles and doilies, Kerry needs to offload. Join her for this thinly disguised therapy session.

As seen on After Life, Whitstable Pearl, Adult Material, Save Me, Derek, Bad Move, Mock The Week, Live at the Apollo, The Jonathan Ross Show, There’s Something About Movies, Taskmaster, Michael McIntyre’s Big Show, 8 Out of 10 Cats Does Countdown and Call The Midwife, and heard on The News Quiz, The Now Show, The Wilsons Save The World and I’m Sorry I Haven’t A Clue. Kerry has performed stand-up throughout her comedy career, encompassing national tours and successful runs at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.