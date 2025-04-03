The Weeknd has reached a significant milestone this week, with another of his videos surpassing a billion views on YouTube.

The video for his 2018 single, Call Out My Name , is the sixth song from his discography to achieve this feat, placing him among a select group of artists who have garnered substantial viewership on the platform.

But the question remains: does he rank among the top 13 artists who can be considered 'senior' members of the Billion Views Club , based on their total number of billion-view videos?

We examined YouTube’s playlist dedicated to the Billion Views Club to determine how many views he needs to attain to enter the upper echelons of this group.

1 . PSY - GANGNAM STYLE: 5.5 billion views This 2012 K-pop sensation transcended cultural boundaries, becoming the first YouTube video to reach one billion views and beyond. "Gangnam Style" introduced K-pop to a global audience with its infectious electronic beats, catchy chorus, and the now-iconic horse-riding dance, sparking countless parodies and dance covers worldwide. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . Justin Bieber - Baby ft. Ludacris: 3.3 billion views Released in 2010, Baby is a defining track of the late 2000s and early 2010s teen-pop era, cementing Justin Bieber's status as a global pop star. The song's blend of R&B and pop, combined with its simple yet catchy lyrics and Ludacris's memorable rap verse, resonated with a young audience, driving its massive popularity on YouTube and beyond. | Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . Katy Perry - Dark Horse ft. Juicy J: 3.9 billion views Dark Horse, released in 2013, showcases Katy Perry's versatility by blending pop with elements of trap and hip-hop. Its visually stunning music video, set in ancient Egypt, is known for its elaborate sets, costumes, and special effects, creating a captivating and theatrical experience for viewers. | Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Taylor Swift - Blank Space: 3.6 billion views Released in 2014, Blank Space is a satirical and self-aware commentary on media portrayals of Taylor Swift's romantic life. The music video, directed by Joseph Kahn, is a cinematic spectacle, featuring lavish sets, costumes, and a darkly comedic narrative that subverts expectations. | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

5 . Katy Perry - Roar: 4.1 billion views Roar, released in 2013, is an empowering pop anthem that celebrates strength, resilience, and self-discovery. The music video reinforces this message with its jungle setting, depicting Perry's transformation into a powerful and confident figure. The song's uplifting lyrics and the video's vibrant visuals resonated with audiences worldwide, making it one of Perry's most enduring hits | AFP via Getty Images Photo Sales

6 . Enrique Iglesias - Bailando ft. Descemer Bueno, Gente De Zona: 3.6 billion views This 2014 Latin pop sensation, Bailando, ignited dance floors across the globe with its rhythmic energy and passionate delivery. Featuring Descemer Bueno and Gente De Zona, the song's fusion of Latin rhythms, catchy melodies, and Enrique Iglesias's signature vocals created an irresistible combination. | Getty Images Photo Sales