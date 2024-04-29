The Capricorn Singers - delighting audiences for 40 years

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The Cleveleys-based The Capricorn singers – so named because they were founded in the month of January – will be performing at The Spanish Hall in Blackpool’s Winter Gardens on Sunday July 14 to mark four spectacular decades of entertaining audiences in Lancashire – and beyond.

Accompanying them will be Thornton Cleveleys Brass Band, Blackpool Male Voice Choir, Coasters Choir and the Lytham St Annes Shanty Crew – as well as the acclaimed British lyric soprano Jane Wilkinson.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Staying In newsletter. What to watch, what to listen to and what to read if you're staying in. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Blackpool Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Under the leadership of Musical Director Chrissie Mason and accompanist Ian Whalley, the choir gives regular performances throughout the Fylde, raising money for charity and singing at local weddings.

The Capricorn Singers

Chrissie said: “I think our longevity and ongoing success is partly down to the fact we inject enjoyment into our weekly rehearsals and have fun.

“We also arrange a host of social activities and many friendship groups have been formed over the years, in some cases alleviating loneliness and isolation for those of our members who live alone.”

The choir has a varied repertoire, covering everything from classic favourites to lesser-known pieces - including pop and rock, musical theatre, film soundtracks and easy-listening.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Voted runner-up in the 2023 Lancashire Choir of the Year, the choir also picked up The People’s Choice Award, and recently won the Ladies’ Choir Class at Skipton Music Festival for the second consecutive year. They were also winners of the Adult Choir Class at last year’s Fleetwood Music and Arts Festival.

The choir has had four Musical Directors in its lifetime – founder Ray Buckley (1984 – 1997), David J Murphy (1997 – 2013), Joe Martin (2013 – 2015) and Chrissie Mason (2015 – Present) – but only two accompanists - Jennifer Higginbottom (1985 to 2013) and Ian Whalley (2013 to Present).

David, who now lives in Spain, and Ray hope to be among the 600-strong audience at the July concert, which is raising money for the RNLI, which this year celebrates its own 200 year anniversary.

The choir no longer has any original members although Norma Woodward, from Thornton, has been a member since 1987.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She said: “I have always enjoyed singing and have many happy memories of rehearsing and performing with the choir locally and further afield. My only regret is that I didn't join in 1984!”

The choir has raised thousands of pounds for charity over the years, supporting Macmillan Cancer Support, the Rosemere Cancer Foundation, Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, Hug in a Bag Breast Cancer Charity, the Royal National Lifeboat Institution (RNLI), Trinity Hospice and more.

Local businesses have generously donated to the anniversary’s fund-raising raffle and tickets will shortly be on sale, as well as on the night of the concert.

Tickets for the concert are now on sale from the Winter Gardens Box Office, priced £10 or can be purchased online at https://www.wintergardensblackpool.co.uk/events/the-capricorn-singers-ladies-choir

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Capricorn Singers offer a warm welcome to ladies of all ages and meet each Wednesday at St Andrew’s Church in Cleveleys at 7.15pm.