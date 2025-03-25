Taylor Hawkins: remembering the late Foo Fighters drummer over the years on the third anniversary of his death

Benjamin Jackson
By Benjamin Jackson

Culture and tickets writer

Published 25th Mar 2025, 08:30 BST

Remembering the life of Taylor Hawkins - who died three years ago today

Today marks the sad anniversary when one of the world’s most beloved drummers died at the age of 50 - Foo Fighters’ Taylor Hawkins.

The late drummer was found dead in his hotel room in Bogotá, Colombia as the band were currently on tour across South America, with Foo Fighters scheduled to play the Estéreo Picnic festival.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas on February 17 1972, Hawkins’ first rose to prominence as a member of Alanis Morissette’s backing band, Sexual Chocolate, before replacing William Goldsmith as the drummer for Foo Fighters in 1997.

He would continue in that role, despite the speculation at times Foo Fighters were calling it a day, until his death in 2022, but along with his role in the band would also find time to cultivate a solo-project known as Taylor Hawkins and the Coattail Riders, while also being a member of Chevy Metal alongside Wiley Hodgden.

In tribute to the late drummer, take a look at the life of Taylor Hawkins with a selection of images throughout his time as a member of Foo Fighters with our special photo gallery dedicated to the charismatic, energetic, talented and sorely missed musician

Foo Fighters group portrait, London, 1997. L to R: Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl.

1. Taylor Hawkins - There Is Nothing Left To Lose era

Foo Fighters group portrait, London, 1997. L to R: Chris Shiflett, Taylor Hawkins, Dave Grohl. | Getty Images

2. Taylor Hawkins - There Is Nothing Left To Lose era

Getty Images

Foo Fighters group portrait, Denver, United States, 1998. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images)

3. Taylor Hawkins - group photo

Foo Fighters group portrait, Denver, United States, 1998. (Photo by Martyn Goodacre/Getty Images) | Getty Images

Foo Fighters group portrait, Denver, United Kingdom, 1998.

4. Foo Fighters photo shoot - 1998

Foo Fighters group portrait, Denver, United Kingdom, 1998. | Getty Images

The Foo Fighters at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards

5. Foo Fighters at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards

The Foo Fighters at the VH1/Vogue Fashion Awards | Getty Images

Taylor Hawkins (L) and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters perform as part of the Bridge School Benefit 2000 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 29, 2000 in Mountain View California.

6. Taylor and Dave - Bridge School Benefit, 2000

Taylor Hawkins (L) and Dave Grohl of the Foo Fighters perform as part of the Bridge School Benefit 2000 at Shoreline Amphitheatre on October 29, 2000 in Mountain View California. | Getty Images

