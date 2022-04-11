The Queen takes pride of place at the attraction

Take a look at the famous faces which have graced Madame Tussauds over the last decade

Today drag queen RuPaul will become the latest celebrity waxwork to be uneiled to the public at the famous Blackpool attraction.

By Simon Drury
Monday, 11th April 2022, 4:55 am

Figures from fim, television and music have been immortalised in wax for decades. Earier this year the honour was given to Prime Minister Boris Johnson on the eve of his visit to the resort for the Conservative Spring Conference.

Take a look at the famous faces ready to welcome RuPaul to Madame Tussauds.

1. Cavalcade of stars

Waxworks of stars, including the late Barbara Windsor and David Beckham arrive at Madame Tussauds

Photo: JPI

2. What a Carr-ve up

Chatty man Alan Carr receives a spruce-up

Photo: JPI

3. Thunderingly good

Marvel's God of Thunder the Mighty Thor

Photo: JPI

4. Strictly star

The finishing touches are put to a waxwork of TV presenter Tess Daly

Photo: JPI

