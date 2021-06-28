Susan Calman reunites with friend and former Strictly Come Dancing Kevin Clifton on a day trip for Blackpool for new Channel Five show Grand Week By The Sea

Susan Calman - Grand Week by the Sea launches tonight on Channel Five

The Channel Five show, which launches today and airs every night in a new destination, will wrap up with Friday’s programme dedicated to the resort.

Viewers will journey with Susan, 46, from Scotland, as she discovers more about the resort’s tradition and glamour – and will get to see her take to the ballroom floor once again with her former dance partner Kevin, who has a long affinity with the town, where he spent his childhood competing in championships.

Speaking of her time indulging in many of the local attractions and venues including the Pleasure Beach, Funny Girls, and a ride on a vintage tram, Susan said: “I love a seaside holiday, so the chance to travel round experiencing the joy of ice creams, rollercoasters, and sunshine was too good

to miss.

“It’s an exciting, action packed, summertime break and most certainly isn’t your typical end-of-the pier show.

“I’m on every night and each night at a new destination – Great Yarmouth, Brighton, St Ives, Southend, and then finally finishing off in Blackpool where I got to dance with the wonderful Kevin Clifton again.

“There’s lots of ice creams, fish and chips, and sunshine, and you can see just how much I love rollercoasters. Spoiler alert – not a lot! I just hope it’s a bit of fun for people to enjoy.”

Susan was given a drag makeover by the cast of Funny Girls

Susan, who played therapist Nadine in the hit comedy Fresh Meat, was ninth to be eliminated from Strictly in ‘17 Grand Week By The Sea, weeknights, Channel 5, 8pm