Strictly Come Dancing live tour - led by winner Hamza - heads to Yorkshire

Strictly live tour celebrities are Hamza, Molly, Will, Tyler and Ellie

Winner of the Glitterball wildlife cameraman and Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin and runner-up Molly Rainford will be joined by Will Mellor, Ellie Simmonds and Tyler West for 32 shows kicking off in January.

Hamza Yassin said: “Strictly has changed my life in ways I never imagined, so to be doing the tour on top of it all is a dream come true.#

"I’ve heard the tour audiences are unparalleled, so I’ll be relishing the atmosphere every night, and I’m so excited to share that experience with my fellow dancers – not to mention the judges.”

The celebrities and professionals will be joined on the road by Strictly TV judges Shirley Ballas,

Craig Revel Horwood and Anton Du Beke – who is part of the tour for the first time – with the Janette Manrara as host.

Molly Rainford said: “I'm absolutely thrilled to be joining the Strictly Live Tour, performing for the huge arena crowds acrossthe UK is going to be an incredible experience. I’m really looking forward to continuing my amazing Strictly journey and getting out on the road to meet all the fans.”

The Strictly Live Tour showcases all the choreography, costumes and live music synonymous with BBC One’s long-running and hugely-loved Strictly Come Dancing TV show.

Each performance of the tour will host a British Sign Language interpreter, who will be displayed on two very large screens eitherside of the stage so that attendees can book tickets and sit almost anywhere in the arena to enjoy the experience with family and friends.

The 2023 tour will be directed once again by the A-MAZ-ING Strictly TV Judge Craig Revel Horwood. The show will feature many of the celebrities and professional dancers from the last series of the multi-award-winning BBC One show, together with the Strictly Live Band - a great way to celebrate the 20th series of this entertainment phenomenon.

Audiences around the UK can experience everything they love about the TV show live on stage, getting the chance to not only watch the spectacular stars in action as they perform roof-raising routines, but also the power to decide who wins the trophy at the end of each show.

The tour judges will provide theiradvice and scores at each performance but the audience vote via text decides who wins.

Hamza and his professional dance partner Jowita Przystal won the last series of Strictly beating Molly, Fleur East and Helen Skelton to the coveted prize.

Hamza and Jowita did a salsa to Ecuador by Sash! featuring Rodriguez, a couple's choice to Jerusalema by Master KG, and a show dance to Let's Face The Music And Dance by Irving Berlin.

The tour stops at Leeds First Direct Arena on Thursday January 26 and Friday January 27 with shows at 7.30pm.

