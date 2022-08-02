The series is set five years before the events of the 2016 Star Wars film Rogue One and follows rebel spy Cassian Andor – played by Diego Luna - during the formative years of the Rebellion.

Scenes for the show were filmed in Cleveleys in May 2021, which attracted hordes of fans keen to catch a glimpse of Shoretroopers around the Cafe Cove on the 'People's Promenade', which made the perfect setting for the intergalactic saga.

It was initially hoped the new series would begin streaming on August 31 this year – but the date has now been confirmed as September 21 with a three-episode premiere.

The announcement on Twitter said: “Watch the new trailer for Andor, a Star Wars Original Series, streaming only on DisneyPlus. Experience the three-episode premiere September 21.”

Did you go along to watch the filming last year?

Shoretroopers arrived on the Fylde coast for Star Wars Andor filming