Stanley Park carol concert
There will be chance to get into the festive mood with a carol concert at Blackpool's Stanley Park on Sunday.
The Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company will be leading the singing, with the concert taking place from 1pm on the cafe terrace.A spokesperson for the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We had a great turnout last year and this year the music will be provided by Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, with any money collected going to Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies fund and Sam’s Superheroes.”