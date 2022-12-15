News you can trust since 1873
Stanley Park carol concert

There will be chance to get into the festive mood with a carol concert at Blackpool's Stanley Park on Sunday.

By The Newsroom
5 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Dec 2022, 4:27pm
The choir rehearsing for the concert
The Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company will be leading the singing, with the concert taking place from 1pm on the cafe terrace.A spokesperson for the Friends of Stanley Park, said: “We had a great turnout last year and this year the music will be provided by Blackpool and Fylde Light Opera Company, with any money collected going to Victoria Hospital’s Blue Skies fund and Sam’s Superheroes.”

