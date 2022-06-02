Spear of Destiny make a double date with Blackpool

The band – who had a run of hit albums in the 80s and even had a top 20 chart hit – are appearing at Bootleg Social on July 9 ahead of their date at the Rebellion festival on August 6.

Kirk Brandon has been leading Spear of Destiny for more than 39 years. Formed in 1983 after the demise of Brandon’s iconic post-punk band Theatre of Hate, Spear’s current line-up is the longest serving to date.

Featuring Adrian Portas (New Model Army / Sex Gang Children), Craig Adams (Sisters of Mercy / The Cult / The Mission) and Phil Martini (Jim Jones and the Righteous Mind), the line-up was bolstered by the addition of saxophonist Clive Osborne in 2019.

Brandon’s previous band – Theatre of Hate – enjoyed huge chart success in the early 80s and a famous Top of the Pops appearance with top 20 hit (Do You Believe In The) Westworld.

In 2018, Spear of Destiny released their fourteenth studio album ‘Tontine’ — fully funded from a private fan presale. Just before the 2020 lockdown, the band went into the studio and re-recorded perhaps their best known album, 1985’s ‘World Service’, with the record released to much critical acclaim in November 2020.

The upcoming UK tour will feature the album and B-sides in full, and the show will be finished off with a career-spanning extended encore.