Steve is the band’s saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist and is touring to celebrate their 40th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, ‘Journeys To Glory’.The charismatic performer, accompanied by his five-piece band ‘The Sleevz’ – including his son Jaco on bass – will perform the album in its entirety for the first time.

‘Journeys To Glory’ includes the band’s first hit single, ‘To Cut A Long Story Short’ and other singles, ‘Musclebound’ and ‘The Freeze’. The show will also feature later Spandau classics, including ‘True’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Only When You Leave’, and will showcase Steve’s prowess as a talented vocalist and guitar-player alongside his more well-known sax and percussion duties.

Reflecting on the tour, he said: “As much as it pains me that my main band is not currently a working unit, I simply cannot let this important milestone slip by without further pomp and ceremony.

Spandau Ballet's Steve Norman is performing in Lytham as part of a 40th anniversary tour

"Spandau will always have a special place in my heart, as will JK, Gary, Tone and Mart. This tour is me and The Sleevz and will tread a fine line between our interpretation of the songs whilst keeping true to the integrity of the original versions.