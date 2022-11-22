Spandau Ballet’s co-founder Steve Norman celebrates album Journeys To Glory in 40th anniversary date at Lowther Pavilion
Steve Norman, who was the co-founder of 1980s new romantics Spandau Ballet, is performing at Lowther Pavilion in February.
Steve is the band’s saxophonist and multi-instrumentalist and is touring to celebrate their 40th anniversary of their ground-breaking debut album, ‘Journeys To Glory’.The charismatic performer, accompanied by his five-piece band ‘The Sleevz’ – including his son Jaco on bass – will perform the album in its entirety for the first time.
‘Journeys To Glory’ includes the band’s first hit single, ‘To Cut A Long Story Short’ and other singles, ‘Musclebound’ and ‘The Freeze’. The show will also feature later Spandau classics, including ‘True’, ‘Gold’ and ‘Only When You Leave’, and will showcase Steve’s prowess as a talented vocalist and guitar-player alongside his more well-known sax and percussion duties.
Reflecting on the tour, he said: “As much as it pains me that my main band is not currently a working unit, I simply cannot let this important milestone slip by without further pomp and ceremony.
"Spandau will always have a special place in my heart, as will JK, Gary, Tone and Mart. This tour is me and The Sleevz and will tread a fine line between our interpretation of the songs whilst keeping true to the integrity of the original versions.
"And ultimately and most importantly, the audiences’ ears. Luckily, I’m in both bands. I’m already fired up and thoroughly looking forward to performing this album in front of a live audience in my current near future. It’s just me and The Sleevz, flying the Spandau flag.” Takes place on February 4 2023 and tickets can be purchased from Lowther Pavilion.