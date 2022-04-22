Space rockers Hawkwind to apear at Blackpool outdoor festival

The band, who have been on the road for more than 50 years, will play on Thursday, August 4, at the outdoor event which will run alongside the resort’s famous Rebellion punk festival.

Hawkwind already have a strong link with Blackpool. Motorhead frontman Lemmy played with the band in the earlhy to mid 70s. Before that, Lemmy served his apprenticeship as guitarist in the resort’s 60s favourites the Rockin’ Vickers.

A festival spokesman said: Hawkwind replace The Wildhearts, who were originally scheduled to play this slot before The Levellers, but in light of their recent decision to take a break from performing, the pioneering space-rockers have stepped in to take their place.

Hawkwind will appear in Blackpool in August

"Hawkwind are an institution who crossover many different genres and fans of music and their set is sure to melt the minds, and the sky, at R-Fest this year! With The Levellers, The Stranglers, Gary Numan and Squeeze all set to take headline positions, they join a host of other artists scheduled to play at R-Fest.