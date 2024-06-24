Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A “must-attend event” for music industry professionals is set to be held in Lancashire.

What is SoundBytes?

Arts Lancashire and Creative Lancashire proudly present SoundBytes - an information and support event for musicians, DJs, live music event producers, promoters and music industry professionals.

When and where is the event being held?

The event is being held at Blackpool Central Library from 3.30pm to 7.30pm on Wednesday, June 26.

A “must-attend event” for music industry professionals is set to be held in Lancashire (Credit: Suvan Chowdhury) | Suvan Chowdhury

What can I expect to see at the event?

Musician, journalist and owner of online music publication, Louder Than War, John Robb, will facilitate a series of interviews, talks, panel discussions with music industry professionals, live music event producers, Arts Council England and Music Venues Trust, exploring opportunities to create, produce and perform music in Lancashire and beyond, and how you can secure funding for your music practice and events.

SoundBytes, presented in association with Blackpool Council and Lancashire County Council, is a unique opportunity to link up with other musicians, event producers, venues and Arts Council representatives, and to connect with and ask questions of key players in the music industry in the North.

Musician, journalist and owner of online music publication, Louder Than War, John Robb, will facilitate a series of interviews | Contributed

Event Highlights:

Welcome with John Robb

In-depth discussions with Jay Taylor, English Regional Coordinator of Music Venues Trust, Jeremy Rowlands, Co-Director of The Ferret and The Continental music venues in Preston, Milo McManus, House Booker at Bootleg Social in Blackpool.

Live Music Performance by Blackpool based musician, Rhy Grooves

Informative sessions on grass roots music festivals, music management and funding opportunities with Karen Boardman from Lucy Wooley, Director of Lancaster Jazz Festival and Edition Records. Crisis Music Management and Tom Salmon from Arts Council England

Networking opportunities with musicians, event producers, venues, and Arts Council representatives

The will be in-depth discussions with Jay Taylor, English Regional Coordinator of Music Venues Trust | Contributed

Ed Matthews-Gentle at Creative Lancashire said:"Our SoundBytes music industry sessions are aimed at those already working or aspiring to work in the music industry.

“They include panel discussions addressing some of the current issues in touring and live music management, as well as valuable opportunities to connect with professionals that can have an impact on careers."

Alex O’Toole, Chair of Arts Lancashire said: "We are delighted to collaborate with partners in Blackpool and beyond to create an event that equips musicians and music professionals in Lancashire with the essential tools and networks to succeed.

“SoundBytes will serve as a powerful catalyst, sparking a new conversation about the future of music in Lancashire."

Do I need to book a ticket?

This event is free to attend, but booking is essential.