'Snow White and the Six Dwarfs' currently showing at Grand Theatre as 'Grouchy' mysteriously drops out of panto performance

Audiences at the Grand Theatre were given a slightly altered performance of the age-old fairytale as only six dwarfs appeared onstage with the fairest of them all.

By Wes Holmes
Monday, 20th December 2021, 1:27 pm
'Grouchy' was missing from the cast of yesterday's (December 19) performance, starring Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as Muddles, Ellie Green as Snow White and Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick. Theatre-goers was told the actor could not be there.

When asked by The Gazette why he was missing from the show, a spokesman from Blackpool Grand Theatre and UK Productions saidf: "We can currently confirm one of the seven dwarfs is not performing. We hope to return to seven very soon."

Grouchy was missing from last night's performance - but the theatre won't say why

They refused to elaborate.

