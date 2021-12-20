'Snow White and the Six Dwarfs' currently showing at Grand Theatre as 'Grouchy' mysteriously drops out of panto performance
Audiences at the Grand Theatre were given a slightly altered performance of the age-old fairytale as only six dwarfs appeared onstage with the fairest of them all.
'Grouchy' was missing from the cast of yesterday's (December 19) performance, starring Britain's Got Talent finalist Steve Royle as Muddles, Ellie Green as Snow White and Chris Warner-Drake as Prince Frederick. Theatre-goers was told the actor could not be there.
When asked by The Gazette why he was missing from the show, a spokesman from Blackpool Grand Theatre and UK Productions saidf: "We can currently confirm one of the seven dwarfs is not performing. We hope to return to seven very soon."
They refused to elaborate.
