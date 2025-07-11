It’s official – the party just got even bigger.

Rock N Roll Circus is cranking up the volume for Saturday 30th August with the full Day Fever line-up now confirmed for an unmissable all-day celebration under the big top.

In honour of Reverend and The Makers' 20th anniversary, the beloved daytime dancefloor experience will bring a turbo-charged dose of joy and mischief to Don Valley Bowl, alongside one of the most iconic homegrown line-ups South Yorkshire has ever seen.

With the already stacked bill featuring Reverend and The Makers, Groove Armada (DJ Set), The Libertines’ Peter Doherty & Carl Barat, Lottery Winners, Everly Pregnant Brothers, and rising local indie heroes The Rosadocs, Saturday was already shaping up to be something special. Now, Day Fever’s full announcement has pushed it into legendary territory.

Snooker icons Steve Davis and Jimmy White join a 90s pop star and football legend for Rock ‘n’ Roll Circus Sheffield’s Day Fever line-up.

In a national first for Day Fever, snooker icons and music lovers Steve Davis (six time world champion) and Jimmy White will go head-to-head in a one-of-a-kind DJ battle with Day Fever set to get the Rock N Roll Circus off to a flyer on Saturday.

Add to that a spin on the decks from footballing legend Chris Waddle, East Yorkshire comedian Lucy Beaumont, Sheffield cartoonist Pete McKee, and beats from Pulp’s very own Nick Banks, this is a day AND night not to be missed.

This all forms part of Reverend and The Makers' 20th anniversary blowout, with the Rock N Roll Circus Saturday event now shaping up to be one for the ages.

“This isn’t just a line-up. It’s a mad, brilliant, beautiful gathering of people we love and people we admire,” said Jon McClure, Reverend and The Makers frontman and Day Fever co-founder.

“You’ve got two of snooker’s most legendary players battling it out on the decks, a footballing hero dropping tunes, Lucy on the mic, and some of the finest DJs, musicians and characters in the country all under one roof. That’s Day Fever. That’s Sheffield. And that’s what Rock N Roll Circus is all about.”

Day Fever – founded by McClure, Vicky McClure, and Jonny Owen – has exploded in popularity across the UK, redefining what it means to rave. Born from a one-off event in Sheffield City Hall, it’s now a nationwide phenomenon drawing tens of thousands who want all the joy of clubbing – without the 3am regrets.

Ali O’Reilly, Festival Director, said: “This is what happens when you give Jon the reins. He’s pulled together a line-up that’s as chaotic and brilliant as he is – and Day Fever is the perfect fit alongside the rest of the fantastic line up. This is going to be a remarkable day and one massive non-stop party.”

Rock N Roll Circus isn’t your average festival – and Saturday is proof. With a world-class line-up, circus performers, street food, secret parties, and a once-in-a-lifetime atmosphere, Don Valley is the only place to be this August Bank Holiday.

MORE THAN JUST MUSIC – THE FULL ROCK N ROLL CIRCUS EXPERIENCE

Rock N Roll Circus is a multi-day festival mixing the best of live music with the best of circus entertainment. Sheffield hosts its third edition this year from 27-31 August at Don Valley. The first ever Norwich Rock N Roll Circus takes place 14-16 August at Earlham Park.

Highlights in Sheffield include:

Three stages including the Discovery Stage & BBC Introducing Stage

Over 40 artists across the weekend

VIP Greggs Area with late-night DJs, posh loos, private bars & merch

Circus performances from fire breathers, aerialists, and more

Workshops, cocktail bars, and the best food village yet.

Sheffield’s line-up at a glance…

Wednesday 27th August – SOLD OUT Queens of the Stone Age

Thursday 28th August – Queens of the Stone Age, plus Viagra Boys, Fat Dog, Shame & many more

Friday 29th August – Bryan Adams, Melanie C, Newton Faulkner, Cassyette & more

Saturday 30th August – Reverend & The Makers, Day Fever, Groove Armada, Carl Barat & Peter Doherty plus more

Sunday 31st August – James, Ocean Colour Scene, Embrace, Cast, Sleeper & more

Tickets & full line-up at: www.rocknrollcircus.co.uk