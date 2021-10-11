The two-day event will welcome thousands of youngsters to the amusement park arena - home to the famous Hot Ice - to see their favourite performers from Fleur East, John Newman , Wes Nelson and Diversity to X Factor Celebrity duo Max and Harvey, Kid Rain and Holly H.

When are the shows?

There will be four shows across the weekend from 16 to 17 at 1pm and 6pm both days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fleur East in Blackpool for Slimefest on Saturday October 16

Who will perform on Saturday October 16?

The event will welcome a host of stars across both days Kid Rain, Holly H, Blessing Annatoria, Wes Nelson and Diversity. Fleur East will headline the Saturday performances.

Who will headline Saturday October 17?

With one of the most distinctive voices in music and a string of number one singles, including Love Me Again - John Newman is guaranteed to light up the slime pit and have fans rocking.

Kid Rain performs across both days of Blackpool Slimefest 2021

Who will host Slimefest 2021?

Slimefest is presented by Nickelodeon in partnership with VisitBlackpool and will this year be hosted by Diversity’s Jordan Banjo and Perri Kiely, as well as brand-new hosts, social media stars and singers Max & Harvey.

Who is allowed access to the slime-pit?

There is only ONE way for children eight to 15 years old to experience the slime and get you up-close to your favourite stars, and that is with a slime pit ticket.

Tik Tok star Holly H at Blackpool Slimefest 2021 at Pleasure Beach Arena

Accompanying parents/guardians and younger children can experience the fun with a seated ticket or a standing adult ticket (for adults and kids 15yrs +)

Are tickets still available for Slimefest 2021?

Tickets are still on sale from £22.50. Families can purchase tickets and find out more information at www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com/whats-on/slimefestCurrent Slimefest 2021 line-up:

Saturday 16 October

John Newman will perform at Blackpool Pleasure Beach Arena on Sunday October 17

Hosted by: Jordan & Perri, Max and Harvey and Holly H

Kid Rain

Diversity

Wes Nelson

Fleur East

Sunday 17 October

Hosted by: Jordan & Perri, Max and Harvey and Holly H

Kid Rain

Diversity

Wes Nelson