SIX the musical is coming to Blackpool - grab your tickets now!
An international smash hit musical will return to the Opera House Blackpool next year as part of a major UK Tour.
The multi award-winning show, SIX, with a soundtrack storming charts across the globe, will run from Tuesday August 30 to Saturday September 3, 2022.
The sell-out Tudor take-off has “an incredibly strong and powerful message” and is “pure entertainment” according to reviewers including the New York Times.
Tickets from £20 go on general sale from 11am on Friday December 17, with Winter Gardens Blackpool priority members able to access tickets now.
From Tudor queens to pop princesses, the six wives of Henry VIII take to the mic to tell their tales, remixing five hundred years of historical heartbreak into an 80-minute celebration of 21st century girl power.