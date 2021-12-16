SIX the musical is coming to Blackpool - grab your tickets now!

Some of the performers of SIX

The multi award-winning show, SIX, with a soundtrack storming charts across the globe, will run from Tuesday August 30 to Saturday September 3, 2022.

The sell-out Tudor take-off has “an incredibly strong and powerful message” and is “pure entertainment” according to reviewers including the New York Times.

Tickets from £20 go on general sale from 11am on Friday December 17, with Winter Gardens Blackpool priority members able to access tickets now.