Silcocks Fair is back on in Fleetwood for fun-filled weekend as new site is confirmed

Fleetwood families and thrill-seekers can look forward to a fun-filled weekend when Silcocks Fair opens at the Leisure Centre car park on the Esplanade this Friday (August 6)

The fair is now back on after it was initially cancelled by Wyre Council who had refused Silcocks permission to use its land near Marine Hall.

Silcocks had planned to open the fairground gates yesterday (Wednesday, August 4), with event running until Sunday (August 8), but were left in limbo with no place to go.

Wyre Council said the proposed site for the fairground is being used by the NHS for its warfarin clinic and said it was unable to accommodate the visiting rides and amusements.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But the Council says it has been in talks with Silcocks over the past few days and has managed to sort alternative arrangements for the travelling fair.

It has confirmed that the event will now take place from Friday (August 6) to Sunday (August 8) on the overspill car park at Fleetwood Leisure Centre.

A spokesman for Wyre Council said: "The initial application for the event was refused as the site is currently being used for by our NHS colleagues for the warfarin clinic.

"However, we have been working with the event organiser and a new site has been agreed for this weekend."

Support us and become a subscriber today. Enjoy unlimited access to local news, the latest football stories and new puzzles every day.