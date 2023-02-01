The attraction brings together an amazing cast of theatrical actors, special effects, stages, scenes, and a ride in an exciting walkthrough experience that you see, hear, touch, smell and feel, with many scary and gruesome characters played by actors. The Torturer, whilst sharpening his tools said: ‘We cannot wait to welcome fresh victims into the bowels of our Dungeon’

The tours around the dungeon last approximately 90 minutes no matter what time you enter. This is excluding queuing times which may vary. It’s recommended that the minimum age for a child to enjoy The Blackpool Tower Dungeon is 10 years, however many children under this age visit and have a great time. The Blackpool Tower Dungeon may also not be suitable for those of a nervous disposition.