Sally Morgan, psychic comes to Blackpool Pleasure Beach with new show on October 12

Sally Morgan returns to Blackpool with a new show at the Globe Theatre Blackpool Pleasure Beach on October 12.

Sally, 70, is back for her 11th year in front of live audiences with her 10 Years and Counting Tour on Tuesday October 12 at 7.30pm.

A spokesperson for the tour said: “She brings the dead to life with her trademark sense of fun and intrigue in an interactive stage show that will leave Blackpool audiences gobsmacked.

“Appealing to young and old alike Sally has dragged mediumship into the 21st century with her love, laughter and warmth - her shows are not to be missed.”

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sally is a published author, accomplished performer and has appeared on several TV shows and also as a contestant on Celebrity Big Brother.

The professional medium, who says she had her first encounter with a spirit at the age of four has built up an extensive celebrity client list, which included the late Princess Diana.

She said: “My ability allows me to harness the energy around individuals in the audience and pass on messages from their loved ones who have passed with incredible accuracy.

“I call every message validated a wonder moment. So take your seats, relax, be open minded and ready to come forward if you think the message is for you.

“Sometimes messages are shocking, sometimes they are heart-breaking and sometimes they are just plain bizarre, but they are always entertaining and ultimately audiences are uplifted and leave full of hope.”

To book tickets for Sally’s show at The Globe Theatre, Blackpool Pleasure Beach call 01253 341707 or visit www.blackpoolpleasurebeach.com.