Sabrina Carpenter UK Tour: What did the Espresso star perform during her first UK performance in Birmingham?
This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.
- The Short n’ Sweet Tour has finally arrived in England.
- Sabrina Carpenter kicked off the first of her dates on our shores in Birmingham overnight (March 6 2025)
- Here’s what she played during her first tour date here, and where she’s heading to next.
The Short n’ Sweet Tour finally arrived in England yesterday (March 6 2025), as Sabrina Carpenter kicked off her dates with a performance at Birmingham’s Utilita Arena.
How did it go, you might ask? Well, general discussion on social media was emphatic about the first performance, with videos demonstrating the high production value of the show, which included an intermission, costume changes and the whole spectacle we’ve come to expect.
But what did Sabrina Carpenter perform during her first performance on our shores, and is it an indication what she could be performing throughout the rest of her tour dates here? Here’s the setlist from her first show, and where the Short n’ Sweet Tour is heading next.
What did Sabrina Carpenter perform during her first UK show?
Setlist.FM has provided the following setlist regarding Sabrina Carpenter’s performance at the Utilita Arena, Birmingham overnight:
- Taste
- Good Graces
- Slim Pickins
- Tornado Warnings
- Lie to Girls / decode
- Bed Chem
- Sabrina After Dark (video interlude)
- Feather
- Fast Times
- Busy Woman
- Sharpest Tool / opposite
- because i liked a boy
- Coincidence
- Mamma Mia (ABBA cover)
- Nonsense
- Don't Touch That Dial! (video interlude)
- Dumb & Poetic
- Juno
- Please Please Please
- Don't Smile
Encore:
- Espresso
Where is Sabrina Carpenter playing next?
Sabrina is set to perform at The O2 in London on March 8 and 9, before heading to the OVO Hydro in Glasgow on March 11 and then the Co-op Live in Manchester on March 13 and 14 2025.
Are there still tickets to see Sabrina Carpenter on her UK tour?
Unfortunately, Ticketmaster has shown that there are no more tickets left at face value for Sabrina Carpenter’s remaining UK Short n’ Sweet Tour dates.
However, those that simply must see her perform can keep an eye out on Twickets, StubHub or Ticketmaster’s reseller programme for the chance to pick one up.
What did you think of Sabrina Carpenter’s set list - did you think she should have played a different series of songs or do you think it was the perfect set? Let us know your thoughts by leaving a comment down below.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.