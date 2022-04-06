After a successful tour in 2018, the Drag Race All Stars season 3 winner returns to the stage, with a four piece band and whole new comedy routine showing mix of her unparalleled sense of deranged and perfectly delivered humor. Trixie’s tour, titled Grown Up!, will take place between April and May 2022, with one of the stops taking place at the famous Blackpool Opera House.

Trixie, 32, made a name for herself when she competed on RuPaul’s Drag Race USAs seventh season, where she was eliminated on episode four, but re-entered the competition to finish sixth place. Trixie would then go on to win the third season of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars. Since then, Trixie has teamed up with fellow Drag Race star Katya Zamolodchikova, starring in both their comedy web show UNHhhh and The Trixie & Katya Show. The drag legend has also made an impact within the worlds of cosmetics, blogging, writing, podcasting, digital content creation, and television, with her forthcoming “Trixie Motel” renovation show is currently in production for another season on discovery+.

“Let’s really do it on this next tour” said Trixie. “We’re doing ambitious reveals, costume changes, and wigs on wigs on wigs. I want people to leave and be like, That was hilarious and the guitar playing was great, and she did not have to do five costume changes in the first number, but she did.”

Trixie Mattel