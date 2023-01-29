Rock The Garden: 37 pictures from the Blackpool rock and music festival, featuring tribute acts to Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Marilyn Manson, KoRn, Rage Against the Machine
The monster rock and metal bash Rock the Gardens took over the Winter Gardens Blackpool, with thousands of music fans flocking to the resort.
The extravaganza – held on Friday and Saturday – saw two days of the finest rock and metal tribute bands from across Europe help well and truly banish the January blues! Some of rock’s royalty Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Marilyn Manson, KoRn, Rage Against the Machine were among those hailed.
The legendary ex-Tache DJ Leggy also appeared at the festival over the weekend, performing until 2am each night on Friday and Saturday. Here are ?? pictures from the weekend.