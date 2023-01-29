News you can trust since 1873
Rock The Garden: 37 pictures from the Blackpool rock and music festival, featuring tribute acts to Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Marilyn Manson, KoRn, Rage Against the Machine

The monster rock and metal bash Rock the Gardens took over the Winter Gardens Blackpool, with thousands of music fans flocking to the resort.

By Andy Moffatt
6 minutes ago
Updated 29th Jan 2023, 4:34pm

The extravaganza – held on Friday and Saturday – saw two days of the finest rock and metal tribute bands from across Europe help well and truly banish the January blues! Some of rock’s royalty Guns N' Roses, Linkin Park, Limp Bizkit, Marilyn Manson, KoRn, Rage Against the Machine were among those hailed.

The legendary ex-Tache DJ Leggy also appeared at the festival over the weekend, performing until 2am each night on Friday and Saturday. Here are ?? pictures from the weekend.

1. Rock the Gardens

Put your hands in the air!

Photo: Dave Nelson

2. Rock the Gardens

Kick the bass

Photo: Dave Nelson

3. Rock the Gardens

Crowds getting ready for the show

Photo: Dave Nelson

4. Rock the Garden

'Marilyn Manson' gets the crowd

Photo: DAVE NELSON

