Review: Michael Bolton electrifies the crowd at Blackpool Opera House
The Fylde Coast came unglued last night when the American superstar made his return to Blackpool with his Love Songs Greatest Hits Tour, after it was postponed last year due to the Covid-19 pandemic.
Due to some technical difficulties, Rebecca Ferguson, X-Factor 2010 runner up and Boltons supporting act, was only able to perform three songs. However, the Liverpool born singer got a great reception from the crowd, especially when performing her X-factor audition song, A Change is Gonna Come. It was a great performance, especially due to the technical issues, and managed to keep the crowd entertained when talking about her lockdown.
The blue, green and purple lighting began to flash as the began warming up the crowd before the announcer bellowed, “Ladies and Gentleman, Michael Bolton.” who came out to a thunderous atmosphere. Performing his rendition of Stand by Me, the nearly full Opera was in full force.
“You sound like a very lively audience.” said Michael. “Please feel free to make as much noise as you can without hurting yourselves”.
He followed with some of his classics like Said I Loved You... But I Lied and Dock at the Bay before breaking out a fantastic rendition of Frank Sinatra's That's Life. You can tell by the song choice that Bolton had carefully mixed in songs for his die-hard fans, and covers for those who were unfamiliar with his music.
When performing a rendition of his most successful song, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and the Motown hit Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, he invited the up-and-coming, talented New York Chrissi Poland to duet with him. The pair had fantastic chemistry on stage and really performed well together.
The fans loved to shout, “We love you Michael.” and suggested their favourite songs, to which Michael retorted with, “I seem to have selective hearing tonight.” Screams and whistles were aplenty at the end of each song and many were dazzled and ecstatic to hear his voice.
When it came to the Encore, fans shouted “One more song!” to which Bolton used his trademark wit to respond with, “Why not two?” One fan even suggested that Bolton play his song he performed with The Lonely Island, Jack Sparrow. Michael said, “That’s a gift that just keeps on giving.”
To close the evening, Bolton performed Go The Distance, from the 1997 Disney movie Hercules, before ending with his rendition of Lean on Me. The whole crowd seemed to be on their feet for the final song, practically singing the song for Michael, to end a memorable show for the Opera House.
Set List
Stand by Me
You Don’t Know What it’s Like
Dock at the Bay
Said I Loved You... But I Lied
You Don’t Know Me
That’s Life
How Am I Supposed to Live Without You
The Prayer
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough
Interval
When a Man Loves a Woman
How Can We Be Lovers If We Can’t Be Friends
Steel Bars
Time Love and Tenderness
Encore
Go the Distance
Lean On Me