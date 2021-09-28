Michael Bolton on stage at Blackpool Opera House

Due to some technical difficulties, Rebecca Ferguson, X-Factor 2010 runner up and Boltons supporting act, was only able to perform three songs. However, the Liverpool born singer got a great reception from the crowd, especially when performing her X-factor audition song, A Change is Gonna Come. It was a great performance, especially due to the technical issues, and managed to keep the crowd entertained when talking about her lockdown.

The blue, green and purple lighting began to flash as the began warming up the crowd before the announcer bellowed, “Ladies and Gentleman, Michael Bolton.” who came out to a thunderous atmosphere. Performing his rendition of Stand by Me, the nearly full Opera was in full force.

“You sound like a very lively audience.” said Michael. “Please feel free to make as much noise as you can without hurting yourselves”.

Rebecca Ferguson opened the show

He followed with some of his classics like Said I Loved You... But I Lied and Dock at the Bay before breaking out a fantastic rendition of Frank Sinatra's That's Life. You can tell by the song choice that Bolton had carefully mixed in songs for his die-hard fans, and covers for those who were unfamiliar with his music.

When performing a rendition of his most successful song, How Am I Supposed to Live Without You and the Motown hit Ain’t No Mountain High Enough, he invited the up-and-coming, talented New York Chrissi Poland to duet with him. The pair had fantastic chemistry on stage and really performed well together.

The fans loved to shout, “We love you Michael.” and suggested their favourite songs, to which Michael retorted with, “I seem to have selective hearing tonight.” Screams and whistles were aplenty at the end of each song and many were dazzled and ecstatic to hear his voice.

When it came to the Encore, fans shouted “One more song!” to which Bolton used his trademark wit to respond with, “Why not two?” One fan even suggested that Bolton play his song he performed with The Lonely Island, Jack Sparrow. Michael said, “That’s a gift that just keeps on giving.”

Bolton with his band

To close the evening, Bolton performed Go The Distance, from the 1997 Disney movie Hercules, before ending with his rendition of Lean on Me. The whole crowd seemed to be on their feet for the final song, practically singing the song for Michael, to end a memorable show for the Opera House.

Set List

Stand by Me

You Don’t Know What it’s Like

Dock at the Bay

Said I Loved You... But I Lied

You Don’t Know Me

That’s Life

How Am I Supposed to Live Without You

The Prayer

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough

Interval

When a Man Loves a Woman

How Can We Be Lovers If We Can’t Be Friends

Steel Bars

Time Love and Tenderness

Encore

Go the Distance