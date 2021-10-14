Revealed: The Queen is back in Blackpool - watch as the Royal Procession makes it way down Blackpool Promenade as her majesty takes up residence at Madame Tussauds

The world’s most famous monarch arrived in the resort this morning in horse and carriage, flanked by Royal Livery guards, to the sound of the Royal Yorkshire Military Band.

Onlookers watched the Royal procession made its way down Blackpool Promenade ahead of taking official residence in her new home at the Blackpool attraction - which includes some of the world's best known faces.

HM Queen Elizabeth II is joined by the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge who can be seen standing by her side alongside one of her beloved corgis; seated on an ornate bench, perfect for capturing a picture with her Majesty.

A new waxwork of Her Majesty The Queen is taken from Blackpool Tower to Madame Tussauds

Stuart Jarman, General Manager at Madame Tussauds Blackpool, said: “We are thrilled to have the brand new figure of the Queen with us – she is an extremely popular attraction here and one that visitors, young and old, always want to see during their visit.

“We have never had a character make such a dramatic entrance but if such an extravaganza was to happen for anyone, of course it had to be for her Majesty.”

The new figure of HM The Queen will replace the figure created in 2012 in celebration of the monarch’s Diamond Jubilee, when she first appeared in Madame Tussauds Blackpool.

The Queen will once again take up residence in the Royal quarter of Madame Tussauds Blackpool, in readiness for the Monarch’s Platinum Jubilee in 2022.

For further information about Madame Tussauds Blackpool and to book tickets, visit: https://www.madametussauds.com/blackpool/The Queen, then Princess Elizabeth, was just two years old when her figure was first immortalised in Madame Tussauds London in 1928. Since then, a staggering 23 waxworks have been created, depicting Her Majesty at various stages throughout her life.

A second portrait was sculpted by John Theodore Tussaud (Madame Tussaud’s great-grandson) in 1930. The figure, which was seated on a Shetland pony and created in 1930, was a great feature of Madame Tussauds for many years. Madame Tussauds held sittings with Princess Elizabeth from 1928 right up until 2001.

Featuring more than 80 famous faces, Madame Tussauds Blackpool gives visitors the chance to get up close and personal with their heroes, from sporting stars to TV favourites, movie icons, singing sensations and everything in between.

It takes a team of 25 artists to work on one wax figure, spending a total of 800 hours collectively. This includes: 350 hours to sculpt the figure, 187 hours to insert a head of hair and 30 hours to make a set of teeth.

The Queen is one of 2,000 wax figures on display around the world, with roughly 150kg of clay used to sculpt each figure equating to 23 stone, the average weight of a tiger.

Stuart added: “A team of the most skilled, artistic and passionate people around the world are involved in making the perfect wax figure and attention to detail is key. The eyes are hand painted and every tiny detail is duplicated including using fine red silk threads as the veins in the whites of the eyes.