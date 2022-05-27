The Red Hot Chili Pipers are coming to Blackpool

The past 15 years has seen the Red Hot Chilli Pipers become the most famous bagpipe band on the planet…ever!

The band’s achievements have reached incredible heights with their groundbreaking fusion of traditional Scottish music and rock/pop Anthems which they proudly call “Bagrock”. The Red Hot Chilli Pipers are a genuinely unique experience.

In 2014, The Chilli Pipers released a new live DVD and CD entitled `Live at the Lake`. In an explosive evening of entertainment captured on this live DVD and CD, The Red Hot Chilli Pipers recorded their most adventurous project to date, bringing 16 musicians and dancers across the Atlantic to perform at Milwaukee Irish Fest, the US spiritual home of the band.

They captured the unique and explosive power of the Chilli Pipers in one unforgettable evening by the shores of Lake Michigan. Tracks include Insomnia, Gimme All Your Lovin', Thunderstruck, Everybody Dance Now, Amazing Grace, Fix You, Chasing Cars, Wake Me Up, Don’t Stop Believin and We Will Rock You.

In June 2019, the Red Hot Chilli Pipers released a new studio album, entitled "Fresh Air”. An exciting fusion of brand-new songs and carefully selected covers. In a new departure for the Red Hot Chilli Pipers many of the songs include lead vocals.