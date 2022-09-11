They were due to kick off their new season on September 17 with a Last Night of the Proms-style concert at Hodgson Academy in Poulton.

The orchestra had wowed a sell-out audience at Lancaster Castle at the start of the month having been invited by the Duchy of Lancaster to help celebrate the Platinum Jubilee by performing one of the first open-air concerts to take place in the historic castle.

VIPs including the Constable of the Castle and a capacity audience from the city were treated to all the traditional Last Night favourites including Jerusalem, Crown Imperial and Land of Hope and Glory.

Blackpool Symphony Orchestra playing at Lancaster Castle

Their follow-up concert in Poulton was due to be a repeat of that popular programme but with the addition of the Poulton People’s Choir who were to lead the community singing as well as performing with the orchestra.

However, plans have now changed and the evening will instead pay tribute to The Queen following her death last Thursday.

Chair of the BSO, Martin Scragg, said: “We were deeply honoured to be invited to play at the Queen’s own castle last weekend and the reaction of the huge audience was absolutely amazing.

“We can say with some confidence that we are the only symphony orchestra to play at the Queen’s own castle in its entire history.

“Like everyone else in the country and across the world we were deeply saddened to learn of the death of Her Majesty.

“The Queen was a huge supporter of the arts throughout her long life and so we’ve decided to make the next concert a tribute to her and a celebration of a life well-lived.

“It will also be an opportunity for the people of the Fylde to come together and reflect on the sad times we are living through.”

The concert will still include some of the traditional proms favourites but will also try to reflect the sombre mood of the nation at this time.

There will also be a nod to Her Majesty’s love of musical theatre with a selection from My Fair Lady and the orchestra’s award-winning performance of Somewhere Over the Rainbow.