Powerlifters feel the burn at Blackpool's Strongest Man competition

The Blackpool’s Strongest Man contest took place at Defiance gym in Poulton on Sunday and saw 10 dedicated strongmen battle for the number one spot – and the bragging rights along with it.

Competitors deadlifted weights, pressed logs, hauled giant kegs, carried weighted frames, and flipped tyres weighing 400kg.

But the biggest test of all was the secret ‘mystery challenge’, in which they had to lift a car weighing a eye-watering three tonnes.

Picture by Martin Bostock

Gym manager Dec Woodward, 28, who organised the event along with gym owner Dean Finegan, said: “It was a long day, but it flew by, it was just non-stop. There was a big turn-out of between 150 and 200 people, which was more than we could have hoped for.”

The first place winner of the opens competition was Shane Sutton, who travelled from Goliath Strongman Gym in Wigan to compete.

Second place was awarded to John Harker, and in third place was Vinny Jones.

Nathan Smith won first place in the novice category, followed by Lewis Williams, and Anthony James.

Picture by Martin Bostock

Dec said: “Shane stood out from the crowd, first of all because he’s 6ft 8ins tall, he’s an absolute mountain of a man, and he’s one of England’s strongest men, having competed in the World’s Strongest Man competition this year. He’s really dedicated and etermined and he smashed more or less every event.

“But everyone performed really well. For all the novices we had competing, everyone put in a great performance. Everyone was cheering and supporting each other.