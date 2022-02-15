Poulton's Got Talent poster

Poulton’s Got Talent will be taking place on the 26th of February and will host a variety of talent from the Poulton area. From singers, to dancers, comedians and everything in between, this fun day out will be raising money for the Gala. The competition was due to return last year, after a successful outing in 2019, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic, all Poulton Gala plans had to be postponed.

The winner will be decided by the audience. Whoever gets the best reaction will be declared the winner and win a cash prize of £100 and will perform on Gala day, which takes place on May 28th. The second and third place prizes will be £50 and £25 respectively.

Andy McKay, Secretary of Poulton Gala, welcomes all who wish to come along at support the competition and hopes that the Gala can show off a wide range of talent the town has to offer.

“It is a chance for the people of Poulton to come along and show us their talents. We are looking for variety, like comedians, dog acts, juggling. We have singers, dancers and bands. But we are looking for something different as well.”