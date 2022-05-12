Popular Blackpool restaurant Stefani’s Pizzeria to compete on Britain's Top Takeaways

Stefani’s Pizzeria, based in Cedar Square, will appear on BBC Two’s new cooking show, ‘Britain’s Top Takeaway’, on Monday (May 16) at 8pm.

The reality show follows some of the country’s top-rated eating establishments as they compete for the number one spot.

Each week, chefs prepare delicious feasts of some of Britain’s most popular fast foods – from burgers and fried chicken to spicy curries, Chinese noodles, and fish and chips – which are then packed up and delivered to five hungry families, who rank the dishes from best to worst.

Nico Stefani and Dillon Conlon of Stefani's Pizzeria

Stefani’s Pizzeria owner Nico Stefani and his team stepped up to the challenge in next week’s pizza episode, competing against rivals from Manchester, Leeds, London and Newquay.

He said: “We did a couple of interviews and filming in the shop in summer last year, and then we went on the show in Manchester. We stayed over a couple of days and it was hard work, a good 16-hour day.

"I took some recipes with me and had to write up a small menu. We went to a studio in Manchester where we cooked our menus and sent them all off to the houses. I was up against some really good people who had a lot of experience.

"It was ace. I loved it. I didn’t take a chef with me because my chef couldn’t come, so just a few weeks before filming I was pulling my hair out, because I had to train up one of my other members of staff. So we were at a little bit of a disadvatage at the start, but we came out and smashed it. We tried our best with everything we did and really enjoyed it.”

Pizzas by Stefani's Pizzeria, Cedar Square

Britain's Top Takeaways, which premiered on Monday, is presented by BBC Radio 2 presenter Sara Cox and comedian Darren Harriott.

Stefani’s was among 50 independent takeaways and restaurants shortlisted for the show based on customer reviews on Tripadvisor and other websites.

Nico said: “I think it’s fantastic watching. Because I was involved in the show itself, it brought back some great memories.