With just three days to go until P!NK kicks off her Summer Carnival World Tour 2023 in Bolton, final preparations are underway to welcome tens of thousands of people to the top music event.

Concert-goers have been advised to plan their journeys in advance with almost 70,000 fans flocking to the University of Bolton Stadium across the two event days on June 7 and 8.

To make travel to and from the stadium as stress-free as possible, key partners, including Bolton Wanderers Football Club, Bolton Council, transport operators, and Greater Manchester Police have well-rehearsed event travel and transport plans in place.

This includes a traffic management system to avoid over-congestion on public transport and on the roads on both June 7 and 8.

When do doors open and when will the concert end?

Doors will open at 4.30 and the concert will end no later than 11pm.

Timings are approximate and subject to change.

P!NK will kick off her Summer Carnival World Tour 2023 in Bolton (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When is heavy traffic expected?

Heavy traffic congestion is expected in the area between 2:00pm and 9:30pm on both days from concertgoers arriving, and then again from approximately 10:30pm when visitors exit the stadium.

Where can I park?

For those wishing to drive there will be very limited spaces available at the University of Bolton Stadium, so parking needs to be purchased in advance.

Almost 70,000 fans are expected to flock to the University of Bolton Stadium across the two shows (Credit: Steve Daniels)

This can be done via the Evology app.

Where should I go if I’m dropping someone off?

Private car drop off/ pick up is in the Tesco Extra site and Filling Station in Mansell Way.

P!NK is renowned for her undeniably breath-taking live shows (Photo by Emma McIntyre/Getty Images for iHeartRadio)

Where do I catch the shuttles buses?

A shuttle bus service will operate from Bolton Town Centre, Wigan Town Centre, and Chorley Town Centre.

Drop off/ pick up will be on Cranfield Road.

Where should I go if I need a taxi?

A taxi rank will operate for drop off/ pick up on the upper end of the Cranfield Road going towards Lostock Lane.

Phil Mason, Chief Operating Officer at Bolton Wanderers said: “We're delighted P!NK has chosen Bolton as the first UK date on her Summer Carnival World Tour and we’re looking forward to welcoming concert-goers from across the UK as well as the town and wider region for the concert.

“We want everyone to enjoy themselves so our advice to all those attending the concerts is to plan your journey in advance and give yourself plenty of time to get to the stadium.

“We look forward to welcoming everyone to the University of Bolton Stadium for two fabulous nights of fun.”

Renowned for her undeniably breath-taking live shows with colossal production, teamed with her world-class talent, P!NK is set to deliver yet another impressive landmark in her already phenomenal career and wow her fans with a truly unforgettable live experience.

A trio of guests will accompany P!NK, including DJ and producer KidCutUp who will get the party started.

Hot off the back of her viral breakout single ‘abcdefu’, 17-year-old Nashville born singer-songwriter GAYLE will be making her first UK live show appearance since her Reading and Leeds festival appearances in 2022.